KVPR nearing effort to fully retire broadcast center debt

The construction of KVPR’s broadcast center in 2016 was an investment in the long-term future public radio in the Central Valley. The roughly $4 million project was funded through a capital campaign that began in the early 2000s. In addition to donations from hundreds of people, the project was ultimately realized through construction financing from Fresno’s United Security Bank and a subsequent 10-year commercial loan, with a balloon payment due in August 2026.

In addition to monthly principal and interest payments, the station has made additional principal payments over the last decade, which brings the amount due in the August balloon payment to $674,000.

KVPR intends to fully pay off this loan by the August 2026 deadline, which means the station will own the broadcast center and the land beneath it free and clear. The loan is the only debt which KVPR owes. This plan is also part of KVPR's strategy moving forward. By retiring this debt, the station will free up over $40,000 a year in principal and interest payments, which can then be reinvested back into station operations. “This would be a big boost to our sustainability, precisely at a time when that flexibility is most needed, following the federal defunding of public media,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore.

KVPR has already collected around $200,000 in funding earmarked for paying off the loan. That leaves $473,000 to raise by August. In an effort to close that gap, a new $100,000 matching gift opportunity is underway now. The matching funding is from the estate of longtime Tulare County listener Madeline Reynolds. Listeners who give now to the broadcast center fund can have their contributions matched dollar-for-dollar.

KVPR has launched a $100,000 matching gift opportunity as of April 1, 2026 in the station's effort to pay off the broadcast center loan.



“Part of KVPR’s success is due to the prudent fiscal oversight,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore. “A decade ago, the station’s leadership made a bold bet on the future of public media, and that bet has paid off. Now it’s time to finish the job and retire the only debt that KVPR owes,” said Moore. “I know Mariam Stepanian (KVPR’s longtime general manager) wanted to see this happen, and while we’ve thoroughly explored all options, we are confident that retiring this debt is the best move for the station’s future,” said Moore.

The station is looking for both cash gifts and multi-year pledges as it works to retire the broadcast center debt. Gifts of stock, real estate and long-term appreciated assets can be one way to realize both capital gains and fair market value advantages. Giving from your retirement account, such as a Qualified Charitable Distribution from your IRA or 401k can satisfy your Required Minimum Distribution. As always, consult with your tax and investment advisors.

If you have questions about how you can help contribute to this effort to secure public radio’s future with a donation for this campaign, please call 559-862-2481.