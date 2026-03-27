'Newsmakers': A new NPR podcast to add to your lineup

NPR is introducing a new, cross-format podcast into its lineup. “Newsmakers” will bring listeners long-form interviews with the most important voices in the news: changemakers, disruptors and the biggest names in politics, business, and culture.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, who hosts the first episode, about why folks should listen and watch the new video podcast.

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