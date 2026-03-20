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States ponder future funding for 988 suicide prevention hotline

WBUR
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Since its inception a few years ago, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has largely been funded by the federal government. Now, states are scrambling to figure out how to continue funding this crucial service, which has seen a spike in demand.

Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR