© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a video game about grief became a breakout hit

By Ahmad Damen,
Vincent AcovinoJuana Summers
Published January 16, 2026 at 1:04 PM PST

Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, lead writer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, explains how the team made a grief-centered story resonate with a wide audience.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers