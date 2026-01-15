Fresno’s big dream: bringing professional soccer to town

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno leaders want to bring professional soccer to town.

Mayor Jerry Dyer announced officials are in a period of exclusive talks with the United Soccer League to bring the idea to reality.

If all goes to plan, men and women’s professional soccer will come to the Central Valley.

Officials in Fresno began discussing the idea with USL in November – but it’s an idea that dates back even further. Dyer said at a press conference this week the city is evaluating stadium locations, financing options, and potential ownership groups.

“Fresno is ready to have not only its own soccer teams, professional soccer teams, but Fresno is ready to have its own dedicated soccer stadium right here in downtown Fresno,” Dyer said.

Though downtown is one of the expected locations for the new stadium, exactly where in downtown has not yet been revealed. But wherever it is, officials expect it to generate revenue.

“This venue would serve as an anchor to a much larger entertainment district,” Dyer said.

Preliminary details include a stadium with capacity for roughly 5,000 spectators – with the potential to expand. It could be built by March 2028.

Justin Papadakis, deputy CEO of USL, said the sport of soccer can have a transformational impact on a city.

“We say every match is a two-hour commercial for the city,” Papadakis said. “And we want the nation and the world to see ‘the community living room;’ [that] is what we call our stadiums here in Fresno.”

USL officials said they are excited about the possibility to also connect youth and professional soccer in Fresno. One idea, they say, is that players from local youth clubs could train alongside professional counterparts, and grow a pipeline of future professional athletes.

“We're going to build what we hope is going to be one of the best clubs in the country,” Papadakis said.

Fresno council member Annalisa Perea said game days in cities like Fresno can generate upwards of $1.5 to $3 million for local businesses.

Dyer said the city’s exposure on national TV is an additional benefit.

Officials with the city and USL have already toured multiple downtown locations and are evaluating funding models for the idea. They say stadium financing may be paid for primarily through private and public partnerships, but also private equity funds. A potential ownership group is being assembled under Most of the investment work will be led by the Fresno Pro Soccer LLC, which is overseen by Adam Smith, former head coach of Fresno FC Foxes.