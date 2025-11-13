What's inside released Epstein documents?

A trove of documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, financier and convicted sex offender, including emails and texts, was released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

President Trump’s name appears multiple times, raising questions about what he may have known about Epstein’s crimes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Washington Post senior White House reporter Isaac Arnsdorf about what these documents reveal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

