Survey: Is Fresno a better place to live than it used to be?

KVPR | By KVPR
Published November 11, 2025 at 11:29 AM PST
In 2005, the Brookings Institution found that Fresno was home to the most concentrated poverty of any major city in the country. Twenty years later, KVPR wants to know: economically, what’s changed for you and your community? Is Fresno better off?

If you’ve ever lived or worked in Fresno, we’d love to hear from you. This survey should only take you 5 minutes. We won’t share identifying information anywhere (and we don't sell your data), but we’d love to know if we can reach out to follow up.

Thank you!
