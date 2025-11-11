Survey: Is Fresno a better place to live than it used to be?
In 2005, the Brookings Institution found that Fresno was home to the most concentrated poverty of any major city in the country. Twenty years later, KVPR wants to know: economically, what’s changed for you and your community? Is Fresno better off?
If you’ve ever lived or worked in Fresno, we’d love to hear from you. This survey should only take you 5 minutes. We won’t share identifying information anywhere (and we don't sell your data), but we’d love to know if we can reach out to follow up.
Thank you!