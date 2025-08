/ The cover of "Eat Your Words" beside author Traci Brimhall. (Courtesy of Martin Rock and Tommy Theis)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Traci Brimhall, the poet laureate of Kansas, about her effort to build connections through food and the arts with her new book “Eat Your Words: A Kansas Poetry Cookbook.”

Book excerpt: ‘Eat Your Words’

By Traci Brimhall

