Commemorating Black History Month in schools is tricky for many teachers this year

Black History Month is drawing to a close, and it's brought anxiety for some teachers because of the Trump administration's push to roll back diversity efforts. Nebraska Public Media's Kassidy Arena has more.

GWEN PARTRIDGE: And over here we have Dr. Charles Drew. They love this area, love to pretend they're doctors.

KASSIDY ARENA, BYLINE: Gwen Partridge, or Mrs. Gwen to her pre-K students, walks around her homemade Black history museum at the YMCA Immanuel Early Learning Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

PARTRIDGE: What's great is they - when they learn something about Black history, and then their parents come back and say, thank you.

ARENA: Partridge has been a pre-K teacher for 20 years, and the Black history museum she spearheaded for the school has exhibits for the students. There's a music section, a hair salon and plenty of books about influential Black history makers. The students in her mostly white class ask her why she has brown skin and they don't. One of her lessons is about the first Black student to attend an all-white school - Ruby Bridges.

PARTRIDGE: I'm like, she was little, just like you guys. And just imagine how scared she was walking to a - in a classroom with nobody else the same color as her skin.

ARENA: But it's a tense time for educators who teach Black history. The U.S. Department of Education recently told public schools and universities to eliminate diversity initiatives or lose public funding. Tim Royers is president of the Nebraska State Education Association. He recently attended a national meeting with other teacher's union leaders.

TIM ROYERS: There's such a profound chilling effect that's happened right now because of the orders coming out of Washington. I don't think any school or district wants to talk about it for fear that that's going to get weaponized and used against them to potentially take away federal funding.

ARENA: Officials and teachers with three large districts in Nebraska declined to speak about Black history education this year. Royers, a former history teacher, says educators at the forefront of these discussions are exhausted and these pressures contribute to low teacher retention. But not all teachers are experiencing these same tensions. Dan Wade III is a social science teacher in Oxnard, a city in Southern California. He cowrote an African American studies course for his high school, which launched last year.

DAN WADE III: Me teaching this class, it almost feels like a way of standing up for Black history. I think essentially what I'm saying is it's caused me to kind of step up in a way that before, I would have avoided.

ARENA: But Wade says he isn't sure about the future of his class. LaGarrett King is professor of social studies education at the State University of New York at Buffalo, specializing in Black history and racial literacy.

LAGARRETT KING: You know, lately, it's no one should be taught that any race is superior. That's not being taught in Black history. No one's teaching that Black people are superior to white people.

ARENA: He says, often, it's Black educators leading the charge to teach more about Black history, but Black teachers are underrepresented in American schools.

PARTRIDGE: Are we going to have fun tomorrow?

ARENA: Back in Mrs. Gwen's pre-K class in Omaha, the kids cheer as she walks back into the classroom.

(CHEERING)

PARTRIDGE: (Laughter).

Black history, you know, that's something that we all should learn about - part of our history. Because now I - not for sure - I'm reading different things, that they might be taking, you know, Black history and Black study out of schools. So if we don't get it here, they might not get it.

ARENA: She plans to retire in June, but she intends to, quote, "pass the torch" to make sure the pre-K Black history museum opens its doors every February.

For NPR News, I'm Kassidy Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

For NPR News, I'm Kassidy Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

