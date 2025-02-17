In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, temps of 107 have prompted safety warnings

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

It's icy cold and snowy in parts of the U.S. toda but not in Brazil. Rio de Janeiro hit 107 degrees today, prompting safety warnings. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: OK, it is summertime here in Brazil, but this is spectacularly hot. Not everybody's complaining, though. Just ask a few tourists from up north.

JUSTINA JACK: It's really hot. It's really, really hot.

KAHN: Justina Jack from Montreal is on vacation.

JACK: Back home, there's, like, 30 centimeters of snow right now, so not hating the heat at all.

KAHN: At noon today, Rio hit that record 107.6. Rio's mayor warned residents to take it easy, but it is Carnival season, so he didn't discourage partying, just emphasized hydrating.

GRAZIANO DA SILVA: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: Beer vendor Graziano da Silva is helping with that on Copacabana Beach.

DA SILVA: Agua. Agua.

KAHN: (Non-English language spoken).

DA SILVA: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: Water is the top seller today. It's too hot, he says.

(SOUNDBITE OF WAVES CRASHING)

KAHN: Beach umbrellas are a must. Coolers, too - or, like some beachgoers, just have huge bags of ice around them. Paulo Roberto Moreau is hardcore - no umbrella and no beer.

PAULO ROBERTO MOREAU: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: The 62-year-old nurse pretty much says, do as I say, not as I do, to avoid skin cancer.

(SOUNDBITE OF WAVES CRASHING)

KAHN: With plenty of ice-cold water, a wide-brim hat and lots of sunblock, Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Copacabana Beach, Rio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.