AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman shares his vision for the future of AI
Mustafa Suleyman has played a pivotal role in the evolution of AI, as co-founder of DeepMind and now as CEO of Microsoft AI. This hour, he reflects on his career and shares his vision for a future.
About Mustafa Suleyman
Mustafa Suleyman is the CEO of Microsoft AI. Previously he cofounded two companies that have been at the forefront of AI development: DeepMind, subsequently acquired by Google, and, more recently, Inflection AI. He is the author of The Coming Wave, a book considering ways humans might maintain control over increasingly powerful technologies. Suleyman is on the board of The Economist and is a senior fellow at The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.
This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
