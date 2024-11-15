Why you need to see a total solar eclipse before you die
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making sense of the sun
Science journalist David Baron is an umbraphile, an eclipse chaser. He says a solar eclipse is the ultimate experience of awe--a reminder of our profound relationship with the sun.
About David Baron
David Baron is a science journalist and author of American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World and The Beast in the Garden. He has formerly served as science correspondent for NPR and as chair in astrobiology at the Library of Congress.
