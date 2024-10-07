If You Can Keep It: The war in Gaza, one year later

Today is Oct. 7, marking one year since the Hamas-led attacksin southern Israel.

Hamas fighters killed over 1,200 people. In response, the Israeli government launched airstrikes and a ground invasion in Gaza, killing almost 42,000 people so far according to Palestinian health authorities.

Despite repeated attempts, the United States has failed to broker a ceasefire – in both Gaza and now at Israel’s northern border as its military targets the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Last week, Israel said it secured $8.7 billion from the U.S. for its ongoing military efforts.

Typically, each week leading up toNov. 5,wefocus on the stakes of this election, for people, ourcountryand our democracy.Today’s“If You Can Keep It” discussionwill sound a little different and deal with the stakes ofthe U.S. election for the people of a MiddleEast inconflict?

