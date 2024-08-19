© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
The 2024 summer movie roundup

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:39 AM PDT
View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Summer blockbuster season is wrapping up and you may be heading to the theaters to catch some of the films still coming out.

“Inside Out 2” became Pixar’s highest grossing film and the most successful animated film of all time. “Deadpool and Wolverine” has raked in over a $1 billion in theaters. And the drama “It Ends With Us” iscurrentlytopping the box office.

This summer’s indie film releases are also making waves. Horror film “Longlegs” became the year’s highest-grossing indie movie, surpassing $100 million in the global box office. “Sing Sing,” “Di-Di,” and “Kneecap” are three indie films doing well despite their limited releases. 

What are the big takeaways from this year’s summer movie season?

