Protecting children from climate change, rising temperatures, and wildfires

It’s been a brutal year for wildfires.Nearly 100 are raging right now across the U.S. And the season’s peak hasn’t even arrived.

In California, the Park Fire has gobbled up 400,000 acres since July 24, making it the fourth-largest blaze in state history.

Worsening wildfires are a result of climate change, which has created drier, warmer conditions.

That’s dangerous for those in the path of the flames – but also downwind. Kids’ lungs are especially vulnerable to the smoke. Theirgrowing bodies are more at riskfromclimate change’s effects – like worsening air quality and rising temperatures – than adults.

Why is that the case? And how do we keep them safe?

