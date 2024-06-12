Gambling on sports is super popular. How can we protect bettors from addiction?

Ever since a 2018 Supreme Court decision legalized sports betting, the industry has exploded.

Now, 38 states plus the District of Columbia allow sports gambling – and Americans are taking advantage. Over $20 billion worth of bets were placed during the Super Bowl this year.

In 2023, Americans ponied up a record $113 billion. Apps like DraftKings and FanDuel make placing your bets in seconds easier than ever.

But as these apps grow in popularity, so do concerns. The National Council on Problem Gambling, which operates a gambling helpline, says calls are on the rise and callers are skewing younger.

What does the industry of online gambling and sports betting look like? And could it be driving a rise in addiction?

