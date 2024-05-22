Viral TikTok dermatologist urges people to look at their nails

Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, whose medical TikToks have amassed 1.4 million followers, says everyone should check their nails regularly for brownish-yellow lines that extend across the nail. “This is the one nail sign I’m begging you not to ignore,” she says.

The dark-pigmented streak, as she describes it, could be a serious form of cancer known as a subungual melanoma. If your finger and toe nails are generally covered in polish, she recommends taking a look between manicures and pedicures.

People at greater risk include people with a family history of melanoma, adults over 50 and those with darker skin. Though the cancers are rare, she says checking “could save your life.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR