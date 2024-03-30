Young Artists Spotlight 2024: Fresno Pacific University 2024 Choral Masterworks Concert

This episode features performances from a concert of sacred choral music, recorded February 18, 2024 at St. James Episcopal Cathedral in Fresno. Dr. Jeffery Wilson leads singers from Fresno Pacific University, together with choirs from St. James Episcopal Cathedral, University Presbyterian Church, Willow Avenue Mennonite Church, along with the Fresno Choral Artists and the San Joaquin Chorale. We'll hear music by J.S.Bach, Franz Schubert, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Georg Friedrich Händel.

