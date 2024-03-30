© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Young Artists Spotlight

Young Artists Spotlight 2024: Fresno Pacific University 2024 Choral Masterworks Concert

By David Aus
Published March 30, 2024 at 9:29 AM PDT
Dr. Jeffery Wilson leads singers from Fresno Pacific University and other combined choirs
Dr. Jeffery Wilson leads singers from Fresno Pacific University and other combined choirs

This episode features performances from a concert of sacred choral music, recorded February 18, 2024 at St. James Episcopal Cathedral in Fresno. Dr. Jeffery Wilson leads singers from Fresno Pacific University, together with choirs from St. James Episcopal Cathedral, University Presbyterian Church, Willow Avenue Mennonite Church, along with the Fresno Choral Artists and the San Joaquin Chorale. We'll hear music by J.S.Bach, Franz Schubert, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Georg Friedrich Händel.

David Aus is the host of Sunday Night Jazz and Young Artists Spotlight on KVPR, as well as other special programs featuring the valley's local musicians and artists. He is also a social media and marketing specialist for KVPR. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, David Aus has lived in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, before arriving in Fresno in 2002. Prior to joining KVPR, he spent many years as an on-air host at KFSR. When not on the air, David is a busy jazz pianist, composer, arranger and educator.
