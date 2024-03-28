Daniel Kahneman, Nobel laureate and behavioral psychologist, dies at 90

Influential Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman has died at the age of 90. Kahneman’s work in the fields of behavioral psychology and economics was pioneering. It helped expose issues of bias in decision-making that demonstrated a propensity among people to make choices against their own interests.

Host Scott Tong is joined for a reflection on Kahneman’s long and storied life and vital work by University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School Professor Katherine Milkman, who knew Kahneman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.