'In the Know' satire show skewers NPR and all things liberal

What do you get when you combine biting satire, stop-gap animation, a laundry list of liberal stereotypes and the talents of Zach Woods (“The Office”), Mike Judge (creator of “Beavis and Butthead”) and Brandon Gardner (longtime performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade)? The much-talked-about “In the Know” TV series.

It’s a parody of NPR and its fictional third-most-listened-to host, a hapless, politically correct, sweater-vest-wearing character named Lauren Caspian, voiced by Woods. And while Caspian is a cartoon, he interviews real celebrities who are anything but. Among them are boxer Mike. Tyson, filmmaker Ken Burns, model Kaia Gerber and Queer Eye celebrity Jonathan Van Ness.

Woods and Gardner join host Robin Young, a real NPR host, to talk about the new parody.

