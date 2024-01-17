© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California relaxes COVID positive guidelines

Published January 17, 2024 at 4:11 AM PST

California has relaxed its guidelines for people who test positive for COVID.

Now, instead of recommending a 5-day isolation period after a diagnosis, the state is recommending only isolating while symptomatic. If a person’s symptoms are improving, and they don’t have a fever, it is recommended that they go back to their normal activities, although wearing a mask is still encouraged.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.