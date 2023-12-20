KVPR Classical get a stronger signal, makes Kern County debut

KVPR closed out 2023 with a major advancement - the expansion of its HD Radio signal, thanks to new state-of-the-art broadcast transmitters in both Fresno and Bakersfield. It's the result of a $202,000 fundraising campaign that is now bringing listeners a better signal and new content for south valley listeners.

While KVPR's analog broadcasts remain largely the same as before, the new transmitter in Fresno allows for a roughly 3x stronger HD Radio signal. Listeners on KVPR with HD Radio receivers will notice a clearer signal in the Fresno area on our main service KVPR 89.3 HD-1, the biggest improvement will be for listeners of our 24/7 classical service KVPR Classical on 89.3 HD-2. You'll notice a big increase in coverage area in your car extending the signal to Tulare County, fewer signal-loss dropouts (like under freeway underpasses) and better reception indoors.

There are even bigger improvements for Kern County listeners. For the first time, listeners with HD Radio enabled receivers in Bakersfield have access to KVPR Classical on 89.1 HD-2. They will also notice a clearer signal on KVPR 89.1 HD-1.

So what is HD Radio? How do you know if you have it? And how do you get it? Here are some answers:

HD Radio Explained

HD Radio is a hybrid digital broadcast signal that is transmitted alongside our conventional analog FM signal. It’s free, and you don’t need a subscription or satellite radio or an internet connection to listen to HD broadcasts. You will however need a HD compatible radio. Most newer cars come with HD Radio built in. Many listeners have this feature and don’t even know it. In some cases you may need to turn on the capability within your car’s infotainment menu, or consult your owner’s manual. Home HD Radios are less common, but several excellent products are on the market including the portable Sangean HDR-16 and the desktop Sangean HDR-18, both of which are available at Amazon.com.

HD Radio will bring a clearer, cleaner, digital signal with no static to our main station, and with our HD-2 station KVPR Classical, a whole new world of 24/7 classical music. The HD Radio broadcast footprint is generally smaller than our traditional analog FM coverage area. HD broadcasts on 89.1 will primarily serve the Bakersfield metro area, and on 89.3 serving the Fresno/Clovis metro area. Your results may vary,

Sangean HDR-16 HD Radio

How to listen to HD Radio

Most HD Radios have a “HD” or “HD Radio” icon that turns on when you tune to a station that broadcasts in HD. In most cases, when you first tune in, this icon will start flashing. Once your receiver fully acquires the signal, the icon will remain illuminated, and your radio will being to our play our main station content (89.1 HD-1 or 89.3 HD-1) with enhanced audio fidelity.

The solid “HD” icon also means you can tune to our supplemental HD-2 station, KVPR Classical. On some radios, you do this by advancing the tuner forward, as if you were tuning to the next station higher up on the FM band. On others you must push a button labeled “Supplemental Program” or something similar. In either case, if your receiver gets a strong enough signal, you will begin to hear KVPR Classical on 89.1 HD-2 or 89.3 HD-2.

What if you don’t have HD Radio or can’t get the signal?

Fortunately there are many ways to listen to KVPR Classical, even if you don’t have HD Radio.

· KVPR.org – hit the play button and select the KVPR Classical audio stream

· KVPR App – Open the app, select “KVPR Classical” stream and press play

· Smart speakers – Ask your smart speaker to “play KVPR Classical”

· Connected TVs – Ask your Amazon, Google, or Apple TV to “play KVPR Classical”

· Sonos – Use the Sonos app to listen to Sonos on your speaker system

· Bluetooth speakers – You can pair your phone, tablet or laptop to a Bluetooth speaker to get improved sound quality at home and on the go.

· In car Bluetooth – sync your phone to your car’s infotainment system and listen via KVPR.org or the KVPR App through your car’s speakers