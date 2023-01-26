How can companies better handle mass layoffs?

As layoffs hit the tech industry, social media has been flooded with stories of people locked out of their emails or notified in the middle of business trips that they’ve lost their jobs.

Layoffs are not good for employees, but when companies decide to cut jobs, how should they do it to minimize the damage to workers? Tessa White, also known as the Job Doctor, is a former Fortune 50 executive. White, who now works as a career coach helping people navigate the workplace, joins us to talk about whether there is a better way to do mass layoffs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.