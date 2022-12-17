'Wait Wait' for Dec. 17, 2022: With Not My Job guest Andrew Bird
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Andrew Bird and panelists Tom Papa, Zainab Johnson and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Science Gets Its Fuse On; Triple Decker Sicker; Till Marriage Do Us Part
Panel Questions
The End Of Man-children
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories that each start with the phrase "Kristina Was Face Down in a Bowl of Soup ..." Only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Andrew Bird answers our questions about referees
Singer-songwriter, violinist, and world class whistler Andrew Bird plays our game called, "Put Your Lips Together and Blow": three questions about referees.
Panel Questions
The Truth Behind Totes Revealed! Criminal Crypto Complaints; Science Determines The Perfect Visit
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Scanty Clause; Java for your JavaScript ; Mythical Beast Permit
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the next big scientific breakthrough.
