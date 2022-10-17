RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. You think your jeans cost too much? A pair of vintage Levi's jeans has sold at auction for more than $87,000. They are vintage from the '80s, as in the 1880s. Michael Harris found the jeans in an abandoned mine. His title is a denim archaeologist, which sounds like an amazing job. According to one of the buyers, the Levi's are still in good enough condition to be worn. And if you're throwing down 87,000 bucks, they should be.