Baratunde Thurston: How To Citizen

About The Episode

This year's election saw historic voter turnout. But in a divided democracy, how else can we commit to our civic duties? This hour, Baratunde Thurston joins Manoush with ideas on how to citizen.

About Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston is an Emmy-nominated writer, comedian, and political commentator. He's the executive producer and host of two podcasts: How To Citizen with Baratunde and We're Having A Moment.

Thurston is also the creator and host of the weekly pandemic show, Live On Lockdown. Previously, Thurston worked as the director of digital for The Onion and supervising producer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He serves on the boards of BUILD and the Brooklyn Public Library.

He holds a BA in Philosophy from Harvard University.

Featured Speakers

Valarie Kaur: 3 Lessons of Revolutionary Love in a Time of Rage

Civil rights activist and lawyer Valarie Kaur says, in our divided democracy, love can be a revolutionary act. She recounts the lessons she learned facing hate crimes against her Sikh community.

Eric Liu: How to Revive your Belief in Democracy

According to writer Eric Liu, we have to actively work to hold onto democracy. He created Civic Saturdays as a way to rekindle the spirit—and belief—of democratic citizenship.

Jamila Raqib: The Secret to Effective Nonviolent Resistance

It's been a big year for protests. But demonstrations are not the only non-violent option for creating change. Jamila Raqib shares some creative alternatives that are equally, if not more, effective.

Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison: The Trauma of Systematic Racism is Killing Black Women. A First Step Towards Change

The American public health system is failing Black women. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison offer one unexpectedly radical call to action: coming together to walk.

