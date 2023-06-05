© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Fresno State Art Song Festival

Published June 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT
(left to right): Joshua Bravo, Alina Xiong, Alexandra Cota, Gena Chambers, Pierre Bui, Dr. Maria Briggs, David Aus
In this episode we present participants in this years Fresno State Art Song Festival. This year's winning poem is Unearthing Home by Sharon K. McClain. It was set to music by student composers Marcus Overacker, Donald Parker, Daniel Murray, Jayci Coon, Xavier Bueno and Nathaniel Morris. Compositions were sung by Aunika Bull, Andrew Guillen, Joshua Bravo, Alexandra Cota, Gena Chambers, and Abigail Cano. They were accompanied by pianists Anthony Sarginson, Alina Xiong, and Pierre Bui.

