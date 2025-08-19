Aug. 18: The ‘Rat-Pocalypse’ Wreaking Havoc On The Valley Almond Industry

On today’s show, we discuss the vermin that is causing millions of dollars of damage to crops in the San Joaquin Valley. Niamh Quinn is an advisor with the University of California's Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She breaks down how roof rats are wreaking havoc on one of the Valley’s key crops.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno restaurant manager is caught in President Trump’s mass deportation campaign; a Kern County murder suspect speaks from jail.