© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Young Artists Spotlight cover art
Young Artists Spotlight

Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Woodward Quartet

By David Aus
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
IMG_4359.jpeg
Woodward Quartet: (L to R) Atom Paz (violin), Rajbir Longia (violin), David Aus (KVPR), Lianna Elmore (coach), Eve Nelson (viola), Elena White (cello)
Tags
Young Artists Spotlight Young Artist SpotlightmusicYoung Artists Spotlight
David Aus
David Aus is the host of Sunday Night Jazz and Young Artists Spotlight on KVPR, as well as other special programs featuring the valley's local musicians and artists. He is also a social media and marketing specialist for KVPR. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, David Aus has lived in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, before arriving in Fresno in 2002. Prior to joining KVPR, he spent many years as an on-air host at KFSR. When not on the air, David is a busy jazz pianist, composer, arranger and educator.
See stories by David Aus