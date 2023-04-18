Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Woodward Quartet

David Aus is the host of Sunday Night Jazz and Young Artists Spotlight on KVPR, as well as other special programs featuring the valley's local musicians and artists. He is also a social media and marketing specialist for KVPR. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, David Aus has lived in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, before arriving in Fresno in 2002. Prior to joining KVPR, he spent many years as an on-air host at KFSR. When not on the air, David is a busy jazz pianist, composer, arranger and educator.