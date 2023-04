Young Artists Spotlight 2023: Bakersfield String Quartet

A string quartet from Bakersfield performs music of Bach, Handel, Hasse, and Handel, plus guitar music by Mozzani. They are Sanjna Mizar (violin), Rafael Marinas (violin, guitar); Ollie Erickson (viola), and Aden Park (cello). They're all members of Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra, and they all attend Stockdale High School in Bakersfield.