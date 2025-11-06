© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

The University of California and M. Theo Kearney's legacy

By Joe Moore
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:19 PM PST
The landscape plan for Chateau Fresno Park, now known as Kearney Park
From the book "Fresno County, California, and the Evolution of the Fruit Vale Estate" by M. Theo Kearney, 1903
The landscape plan for Chateau Fresno Park, now known as Kearney Park

M. Theo Kearney was a mystery, even to those who knew him. The Fresno raisin baron was a man of immense wealth, but historians tell us he had no close friends, and left no heirs when he died in 1906. His will left his $1.5 million dollar estate to the University of California, but it was not without controversy. That story, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Kearney socialized with the upper crust of society in both Europe and America, but was intensely private. Few knew much about his personal life, including his age, lineage, or his life before he came to California. Historian Paul Vandor tells us no woman ever set foot inside Kearney Mansion, with the notable exception of actress Lilly Langtry, who was also rumored to be the mistress of the Prince of Wales. Kearney never married, had no known children, and died alone on a Cunard steamship bound for Europe, at age 64.

Plans for the residence of M. Theo Kearney at his Chateau Fresno park
From the book "Fresno County, California, and the Evolution of the Fruit Vale Estate" 1903 by M. Theo Kearney
Plans for the residence of M. Theo Kearney at his Chateau Fresno park

Kearney's will left his entire estate to the University of California, with the intent that the regents would establish an agriculture research school there. At least one person challenged the will, claiming to be a relative, but the UC won out and the claim was dismissed. Still, Fresno didn’t get the UC campus that some had dreamed of. Kearney’s gift simply wasn’t large enough, and work was already underway establishing the UC farm in Davis. Instead the regents used Kearney’s estate as a commercial enterprise, and the proceeds eventually helped establish the Kearney Research and Extension Center near Reedley, which still exists today.

Tags
Central Valley Roots M. Theo Kearneylocal historyUniversity of CaliforniaKearney ParkFresno CountyFresno CityAgriculture
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore