The University of California and M. Theo Kearney's legacy

M. Theo Kearney was a mystery, even to those who knew him. The Fresno raisin baron was a man of immense wealth, but historians tell us he had no close friends, and left no heirs when he died in 1906. His will left his $1.5 million dollar estate to the University of California, but it was not without controversy. That story, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Kearney socialized with the upper crust of society in both Europe and America, but was intensely private. Few knew much about his personal life, including his age, lineage, or his life before he came to California. Historian Paul Vandor tells us no woman ever set foot inside Kearney Mansion, with the notable exception of actress Lilly Langtry, who was also rumored to be the mistress of the Prince of Wales. Kearney never married, had no known children, and died alone on a Cunard steamship bound for Europe, at age 64.

From the book "Fresno County, California, and the Evolution of the Fruit Vale Estate" 1903 by M. Theo Kearney Plans for the residence of M. Theo Kearney at his Chateau Fresno park

Kearney's will left his entire estate to the University of California, with the intent that the regents would establish an agriculture research school there. At least one person challenged the will, claiming to be a relative, but the UC won out and the claim was dismissed. Still, Fresno didn’t get the UC campus that some had dreamed of. Kearney’s gift simply wasn’t large enough, and work was already underway establishing the UC farm in Davis. Instead the regents used Kearney’s estate as a commercial enterprise, and the proceeds eventually helped establish the Kearney Research and Extension Center near Reedley, which still exists today.