June 16: In Fresno, Students Add Their Own Flavor To Old Mariachi Music

For students, summer is the time to take on new skills when they’re not in school. For a group of them in Fresno, this summer has included handling instruments and learning all about mariachi history. Journalist Esther Quintanilla with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative takes us to the rehearsal room to hear the students’ finished pieces.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A UC Merced report analyzes the potential cost of immigration raids on jobs; and a Kern County supervisor’s husband remains in jail.