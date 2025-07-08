July 8: He Came Here Legally. So Why Did a Fresno County Immigrant End Up in ICE Custody?

On today’s episode of Central Valley Daily, we bring you the story of Yan Garcia-Heredia, who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela. After he was arrested in Mendota in connection to a robbery, charges were dropped – and yet he is being held in ICE custody. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Raheem Hosseini has covered this case closely, and explains what’s at stake. Plus, the latest news headlines: why mothers who lost sons held a protest yesterday in Hanford; and what new research says about the harmful effects of arsenic in drinking water.