© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

How to see Yosemite's Half Dome from the Central Valley floor

By Joe Moore
Published December 31, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST
KVPR's Central Valley Roots

There are plenty of places in the Central Valley that offer amazing views of the Sierra Nevada, from Clovis to Visalia. But further north, there's a spot that offers a view so incredible, that many find hard to believe. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots – how to see Yosemite Valley’s Half Dome from the Central Valley.

Before we talk about locations, let’s talk about conditions. The Valley’s air quality and weather need to be just right to see Half Dome from the Central Valley. You’ll need an especially clear, cold, sunny day – like the ones we get after a big winter storm. You’ll also want some good binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens.

Then you’ll need to find the right spot. Yosemite Valley is surrounded by mountains that block the view from most of the Central Valley. However, there’s a narrow opening to the southwest through the Merced River gorge that makes this unlikely view possible. The path runs right through the communities of Denair and Turlock. That’s distance of around 70 miles.

Some have reported spotting Half Dome from the elevated sections of Highway 99 in Turlock. Photographer Tony Immoos says the best place to see it is on Hall Road just south of East Keyes Road, near the tiny community of Montpelier.

Even more incredible – you can see Half Dome all the way from San Jose’s James Lick Observatory atop Mount Hamilton – 119 miles away.

Tags
Central Valley Roots Yosemite National ParkHalf DomeTurlockmerced river
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore