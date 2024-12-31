How to see Yosemite's Half Dome from the Central Valley floor

There are plenty of places in the Central Valley that offer amazing views of the Sierra Nevada, from Clovis to Visalia. But further north, there's a spot that offers a view so incredible, that many find hard to believe. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots – how to see Yosemite Valley’s Half Dome from the Central Valley.

Before we talk about locations, let’s talk about conditions. The Valley’s air quality and weather need to be just right to see Half Dome from the Central Valley. You’ll need an especially clear, cold, sunny day – like the ones we get after a big winter storm. You’ll also want some good binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens.

Then you’ll need to find the right spot. Yosemite Valley is surrounded by mountains that block the view from most of the Central Valley. However, there’s a narrow opening to the southwest through the Merced River gorge that makes this unlikely view possible. The path runs right through the communities of Denair and Turlock. That’s distance of around 70 miles.

Some have reported spotting Half Dome from the elevated sections of Highway 99 in Turlock. Photographer Tony Immoos says the best place to see it is on Hall Road just south of East Keyes Road, near the tiny community of Montpelier.

Even more incredible – you can see Half Dome all the way from San Jose’s James Lick Observatory atop Mount Hamilton – 119 miles away.