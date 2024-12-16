© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

The great Kern County dust storm of 1977

By Joe Moore
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:40 AM PST
KVPR's Central Valley Roots

It was a day unlike any other in the recorded history of the San Joaquin Valley. Winds that nearly reached 200 miles an hour...25 million tons of topsoil gone in a single day, and dust clouds that dimmed the sun from Bakersfield all the way to Reno. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots – 1977’s great Kern County dust storm.

1977 had been one of the driest years on record in California. So on December 20th when unusually high pressure over the Great Basin met with an offshore low, the conditions were ripe for an extreme weather event.

As the day went on, winds began to howl, blowing from the desert, through the Tehachapi mountains into the Southern San Joaquin Valley. The community of Arvin was ground zero. The weather station there captured winds of 88 miles an hour before it broke. The U.S. Geological Survey later estimated gusts in Arvin reached 192 miles an hour. The National Weather Service reports the winds created a wall of dust over 5,000 feet high over the city.

By the following day, the storm was over, but the damage was staggering:

Five people were dead. Canals and freeway underpasses were filled with sand. Cars had their paint stripped to bare metal. Damages topped $34 million dollars, and according to the weather service, 70 percent of homes in Arvin, Edison and East Bakersfield had structural damage. The impact of the storm even continued into 1978, as cases of valley fever spiked, well into Northern California. That’s because the storm had spread fungal spores from Kern County’s soil as far as 400 miles away. While there have been other big dust storms in the valley since, none have come close to rivaling the scale or intensity of the one that hit Kern County just before Christmas in 1977.

Tags
Central Valley Roots arvinKern Countylocal history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore