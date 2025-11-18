© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 18: President Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Comes For Truckers

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry Klein
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
The nation’s trucking industry is one of the latest targets of President Trump’s immigration crackdown agenda. Recent deadly trucking accidents provided the administration with examples of why it needs to take some immigrant drivers off the road. So how is the industry reacting? We speak with industry veteran Craig Fuller, from the industry website “FreightWaves.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Visalia school trustee Randy Villegas for Congress; and Valley community college faculty revolt against their chancellor.

Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein