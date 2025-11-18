Nov. 18: President Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Comes For Truckers

The nation’s trucking industry is one of the latest targets of President Trump’s immigration crackdown agenda. Recent deadly trucking accidents provided the administration with examples of why it needs to take some immigrant drivers off the road. So how is the industry reacting? We speak with industry veteran Craig Fuller, from the industry website “FreightWaves.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Visalia school trustee Randy Villegas for Congress; and Valley community college faculty revolt against their chancellor.