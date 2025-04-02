Apr. 2: Merced County Leaders Try To Calm Residents About Library Privatization Concerns

Officials in Merced County say there are no plans to change how its libraries are operated. They are dispelling concerns by residents who organized in recent weeks around rumors that the libraries were being privatized. Today, we talk with reporter Rachel Livinal, who unpacks this story and tells us where the concerns stem from.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Why a Fresno State professor is facing backlash, and a new federal bill seeks to increase the number of doctors in the Central Valley.