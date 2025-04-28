100 days, 2 Americas: Assessing the impact of President Trump’s policies on Texas and California

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in office have been marked by relentless headlines.

This time around, we’ve witnessed a reshaping of how the United States deals with the world, a dismantling of multiple federal agencies, mass layoffs of government workers, and deep cuts to administrative functions and funds that support a variety of programs that serve millions of people.

The changes have come at a dizzying pace — and the impact depends on where you look and who you ask.

To assess the impact of Trump’s second term, The California Newsroom and the Texas Standard are teaming up for an hour-long broadcast special focused on two states with enormous economic power, deep diversity, and very different politics.

In Texas, the Republican leadership, which controls both houses in the Legislature and the governor’s office, are largely aligned with President Trump’s second-term agenda.

In California, where Democrats hold a supermajority, the state’s pushing back — although in more rural areas of both states, support for Trump’s direction can be strong, especially when it comes to issues like immigration or cutting what some see as government waste.

Join us for 100 Days: 2 Americas as we listen to residents, reporters and political observers in both states and discuss the impact so far of Trump’s second term in office. Listen on Tuesday, April 29, at 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, on your smart speaker, at KVPR.org or on your radio at 89.3 Fresno and 89.1 Bakersfield.