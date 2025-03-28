Mar. 28: A New System Lets People See Where Pesticides Are Being Sprayed

California has launched a new system that lets you know when pesticides are being applied near you. For environmental advocates and people living near heavy pesticide use areas, this marks a milestone in their advocacy. Today, we speak with a community leader about how the program works and what it means for places like the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The new funding challenge for California’s high-speed rail project and what the future holds for an iconic ice cream business in Hanford.