Mar. 28: A New System Lets People See Where Pesticides Are Being Sprayed

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 28, 2025 at 7:01 AM PDT
California has launched a new system that lets you know when pesticides are being applied near you. For environmental advocates and people living near heavy pesticide use areas, this marks a milestone in their advocacy. Today, we speak with a community leader about how the program works and what it means for places like the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The new funding challenge for California’s high-speed rail project and what the future holds for an iconic ice cream business in Hanford.

A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
