Mar. 17: What We Know About Measles Cases Right Now

Measles cases have now appeared in multiple U.S. states. Just last week, a case was confirmed in Fresno County. It was the first case of measles in two years for the region. So, how concerned should we be about emerging cases? In today’s episode, we speak with KFF Health News reporter Amy Maxmen to hear where we stand now.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Homeowner insurance rates for some in California could go up this summer, and Fresno residents protest Tesla and Elon Musk.