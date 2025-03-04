Mar. 4: The State Of National Parks As Mass Layoffs Hit The Federal Government

National parks across the United States were already understaffed. But in recent weeks, the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government have led to even more uncertainty. So, what does that mean for the parks ahead of the busiest times of the year? Today, we talk with Bloomberg journalist Laura Bliss about how the layoffs are affecting the park service.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Concern over where to dump California wildfire debris, and two men are accused of smuggling thousands of migrants into the country.