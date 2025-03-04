© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 4: The State Of National Parks As Mass Layoffs Hit The Federal Government

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

National parks across the United States were already understaffed. But in recent weeks, the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government have led to even more uncertainty. So, what does that mean for the parks ahead of the busiest times of the year? Today, we talk with Bloomberg journalist Laura Bliss about how the layoffs are affecting the park service.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Concern over where to dump California wildfire debris, and two men are accused of smuggling thousands of migrants into the country.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
