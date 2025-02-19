Feb. 19: The Legacy Of Cesar Chavez Lives On, Along A Fresno Boulevard

Decades after his death, Cesar Chavez continues to influence the region of California where he lived and died. There have been numerous ways he has been remembered, too. In today’s episode, we speak with Venancio Gaona, a retired educator who has spent many years fighting to honor Chavez by placing his name along a long stretch of road in Fresno. Gaona tells us about the meaning behind the effort.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how atmospheric rivers are influencing our rainy seasons and why a Valley school district won’t redo its November election.