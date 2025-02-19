© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 19: The Legacy Of Cesar Chavez Lives On, Along A Fresno Boulevard

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 19, 2025 at 7:06 AM PST
Decades after his death, Cesar Chavez continues to influence the region of California where he lived and died. There have been numerous ways he has been remembered, too. In today’s episode, we speak with Venancio Gaona, a retired educator who has spent many years fighting to honor Chavez by placing his name along a long stretch of road in Fresno. Gaona tells us about the meaning behind the effort.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how atmospheric rivers are influencing our rainy seasons and why a Valley school district won’t redo its November election.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
