Feb. 12: The Danger Of Bird Flu On Our Domestic Cats

Bird flu has wreaked havoc on dairy cattle, poultry, and egg prices. But now, there’s a risk to even one of our most beloved household pets: cats. Today, we speak with Sarah Boden, who recently reported on this topic for KFF Health News. She explains how cats have become vulnerable to the virus.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including new maps revealing the state’s fire risk and advocacy groups pushing for awareness of farmworker deportations.