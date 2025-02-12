© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 12: The Danger Of Bird Flu On Our Domestic Cats

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:58 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Bird flu has wreaked havoc on dairy cattle, poultry, and egg prices. But now, there’s a risk to even one of our most beloved household pets: cats. Today, we speak with Sarah Boden, who recently reported on this topic for KFF Health News. She explains how cats have become vulnerable to the virus.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including new maps revealing the state’s fire risk and advocacy groups pushing for awareness of farmworker deportations.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden