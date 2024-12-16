Dec. 16: Utility Companies Spend Big To Prevent Wildfires. Should They?

California utility companies have spent billions to prevent wildfires, such as burying power lines and trimming brush near their equipment. Much of the cost of doing this is usually passed on to customers. But with high utility rates, some wonder: could these companies be doing their work more cost-effectively? We speak with CalMatters reporter Alejandro Lazo on his recent reporting on this issue.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including former Rep. Devin Nunes, tapped for White House role, and what do California residents think of the economy?