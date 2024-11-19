© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 19: What Exactly Is California’s ‘Low Carbon Fuel Standard?’

By Justin Sacher,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published November 19, 2024 at 6:52 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board approved a revision to a state climate program known as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The program tries to encourage cleaner transportation fuels with financial incentives. But the change had one side effect that raised eyebrows among many: it could raise already high gas prices. We spoke with CalMatters reporter Alejandro Lazo about this decision to learn more about the program.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a professional diver joining the search for a missing Kern County woman and a warning for the Merced City Schools District.

Central Valley Daily
Justin Sacher
Justin Sacher is a fill-in on-air host for KVPR
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
