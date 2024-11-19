Nov. 19: What Exactly Is California’s ‘Low Carbon Fuel Standard?’

Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board approved a revision to a state climate program known as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The program tries to encourage cleaner transportation fuels with financial incentives. But the change had one side effect that raised eyebrows among many: it could raise already high gas prices. We spoke with CalMatters reporter Alejandro Lazo about this decision to learn more about the program.

