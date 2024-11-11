© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 11: Can A Talking Pony Prove Her Owner’s Innocence?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:52 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The new book, Pony Confidential, takes readers along for a unique journey. A talking pony is determined to find its owner, whom it hasn’t seen in over two decades – but only to discover she’s been accused of murder. The pony must now prove her innocence. The novel is starting to receive national acclaim. We speak with the author, Central Valley professor Christina Lynch, about what inspired her to write the book.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including bird flu testing for people is ramping up, and a historic bar sign in Kern County is found after seven years

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden