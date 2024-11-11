Nov. 11: Can A Talking Pony Prove Her Owner’s Innocence?

The new book, Pony Confidential, takes readers along for a unique journey. A talking pony is determined to find its owner, whom it hasn’t seen in over two decades – but only to discover she’s been accused of murder. The pony must now prove her innocence. The novel is starting to receive national acclaim. We speak with the author, Central Valley professor Christina Lynch, about what inspired her to write the book.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including bird flu testing for people is ramping up, and a historic bar sign in Kern County is found after seven years