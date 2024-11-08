© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Nov. 8: Why Chukchansi Indians Say They Are Fighting A ‘Paper Genocide’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:56 AM PST
Members of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians are protesting after they were recently disenrolled from the tribe. Recently, protesters gathered outside a Madera County casino managed by the tribe to voice opposition to the disenrollment. We speak with Claudia Gonzales, former chairwoman of the tribe, after she, too, was kicked out of the tribe and what she fears could happen next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, California’s plans for a new Trump administration, and traces of bird flu grow.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
