Nov. 8: Why Chukchansi Indians Say They Are Fighting A ‘Paper Genocide’

Members of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians are protesting after they were recently disenrolled from the tribe. Recently, protesters gathered outside a Madera County casino managed by the tribe to voice opposition to the disenrollment. We speak with Claudia Gonzales, former chairwoman of the tribe, after she, too, was kicked out of the tribe and what she fears could happen next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, California’s plans for a new Trump administration, and traces of bird flu grow.