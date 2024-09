In July, a ferocious fire burned through the historic mountain community of Havilah in Kern County, leaving only destruction in its path. Two months after the disaster, KVPR’s Joshua Yeager visits Havilah to hear how it’s recovering.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the City of Fresno’s approach to homelessness under a new camping ban, and the discovery of a record-breaking pine tree in Yosemite.