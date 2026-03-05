If you loved 'Frankenstein,' here's what to watch next

Guillermo del Toro has said that seeing the 1931 version of Frankenstein was like being "struck by a lightning bolt of fever." Now, he's created his own take on the Mary Shelley classic, "inflected by del Toro's maximalist, heart-affixed-firmly-to-the-sleeve sensibility, which extends to absolutely everything onscreen," writes NPR critic Glen Weldon. Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac star in this adaptation, which received nine Oscar nominations.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved Frankenstein? Here's what you told us:

The Golem: How He Came into the World (1920)

Directed by Paul Wegener, Carl Boese; starring Paul Wegener, Albert Steinrück, Lyda Salmonova

The 1920 German Expressionist film The Golem directed by Paul Wegener is a nearly lost Weimar era classic. It takes the old Jewish folklore myth of the clay golem becoming a protector for the Jewish community of Prague and turns it into a horror film that served as stylistic inspiration for later Frankenstein films. With innovative special effects for the era, this beautiful film is a century old, but hey, Nosferatu made a comeback in the 21st century. – Sean Wempe, Bakersfield, Calif.

Blade Runner (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott; starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young

Both Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Ridley Scott's Blade Runner are tales of artificial humans seeking more from their makers: Victor Frankenstein's creature has a lifetime, but no one with whom to share it; Tyrell's replicants have each other, but are running out of precious time. In both cases, the ones being hunted display perhaps the most humanity. – Michael Cassizzi, Middle River, Md.

Re-Animator (1985)

Directed by Stuart Gordon; starring Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton

Where Victor Frankenstein had motive outside his own ego for building such a Creature, Herbert West was in it for the love of the game. Unethical uses of corpses, questionable experiments, and innovation that leads to excommunication within their respective communities are hallmarks of the "mad scientist." The similarities between Victor and Herbert end in a nice dichotomy, in which Victor's Creature, born anew, grows to speak and reason and love, while Herbert's monstrous serum revives corpses so their basest, most violent urges have supplanted any prior personality. Victor has created a soul, so to speak, and Herbert has accidentally opened a portal to hell. – Hannah Swezey, Kirkwood, N.Y.

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro; starring Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones

It follows a young girl who, in an attempt to escape her cruel father, discovers a fantastical world teeming with strange creatures and perilous tasks. Also directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film delves into the complexities of human nature and our intricate relationship with the harsh world around us. – Nathan Strzelewicz, DeWitt, Mich.

Annette (2021)

Directed by Leos Carax; starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

What struck me most about Frankenstein was how gloriously and consciously operatic it was. Because of this, I'd recommend Annette with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The plot follows two artists as they navigate the birth of their first child. Themes of parenthood and its responsibilities mingle with the same grand operatic scope that Frankenstein displays. – Robert Morris, Brookline, Mass.

Nosferatu (2024)

Directed by Robert Eggers; starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård

Newlyweds Ellen and Thomas Hutter must confront the dark and powerful Count Orlok as he seeks dominion over them and all of Germany. Another remake of an indisputable horror classic, this gothic tale shares the blood, obsession, and powerful performances fans of Frankenstein are sure to enjoy. Not only is the production design of 1830s Germany dreadfully well done, but Robert Eggers' signature style casts a nightmarish spell that fans of Guillermo del Toro will appreciate. The cast holds nothing back and the makeup work on Count Orlok is a truly terrifying sight to behold. – Tristan Olson, Olympia, Wa.

Companion (2025)

Directed by Drew Hancock; starring Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage

This movie is about an alternative future world with robot romantic companions. I think it's a good foil to Frankenstein in that both have "monsters" that are seeking to understand humanity but never quite fit in. We empathize with both the monster in Frankenstein and Iris in Companion, as we all know what it's like to feel "othered" or out of control when we suddenly enter a world or situation that we did not choose. – Julia McIntosh, Denver, Colo.

Dust Bunny (2025)

Directed by Bryan Fuller; starring Mads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, Sheila Atim

Like Frankenstein, Bryan Fuller's (Dead Like Me, Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and more) feature directorial debut is a tale of truly being careful what you wish for, and how you make choices in life. Cinematically stunning, and oddly heart-warming, it keeps you entertained and is incredibly pleasing to the senses. It will remind you of your own childhood, for better and worse, and remind you there is hope in this world. – Holly Behanna, Dallas, Texas

And a bonus pick from our critic:

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks; starring Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman

Mel Brooks' take on Mary Shelley's classic is this film's diametric opposite, mocking the tropes Guillermo del Toro takes seriously. Great fun. – Bob Mondello, NPR movie critic

Carly Rubin and Ivy Buck contributed to this project. It was edited by Clare Lombardo.

Copyright 2026 NPR