© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Ugh. Do I have to?' Honest questions (and answers!) about cardio, illustrated

By Marielle Segarra,
Malaka Gharib
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:00 AM PST
Malaka Gharib/NPR

You know that cardio exercise is good for your health. But it can be hard to work up the motivation to do it.

If you're in the camp of folks who are dragging their feet to start working out again, this comic is for you.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and the vice president of medical affairs at Hello Heart, a cardiovascular health tracking app, answers honest questions about the subject, and explains how to incorporate more heart-pumping movement into your everyday life.

This comic was illustrated by Life Kit editor Malaka Gharib.

/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib